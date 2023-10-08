Speedcafe supported drivers’ Sunday on the Mount

Speedcafe.com is supporting six drivers in the Bathurst 1000 support categories at Mount Panorama. Here is how Day 4 of their events at Bathurst went.

The Porsche race may not have gone well but Dave made up for it with a stirring performance in the Supercar race. “Didn’t get the great start in the shuffle to the first corner, then I was punted off at the Chase – and they got a penalty as a result,” he said after crossed the line 15th. He was promoted one spot due to the penalty.

In the 1000, Dave and his teammate Brodie Kostecki finished in second place. He had the job of starting from pole position was second through the first stint while he chased the race leader. At the end of his turn in the Erebus Chev Camaro at Lap 90, he was leading the race.

“I had to have a crack at the ‘goat’ (Jamie Whincup) and I had to get a gap on the other guys,” he said.

Continuing his impressive recent record at Mount Panorama, Liam consolidated the Pro-Am round victory with a win in the last race.

“I was beaten off the line by Flack and then divebombed at Turn 1 by Belford. I was able to pass him and then a couple of laps later, took the lead off Flack,” he said.

“That has been pole and three race wins here, and in the 12 Hour I won Pro Am, and the Pro-Am class of Porsches last year – that is six races in a row here.”

Jimmy came away from the penultimate round fourth overall. “We are getting to the pace of the front three and in the last race we ran out of laps due to the Safety Car,” he said.

“We are still in process of fighting back after being taken out at Sydney Motorsport Park. I think we may have picked up a place in the series and now we build up for the Gold Coast in a couple of weeks.”

Ryan finished a very close second in the final race of the season, but more importantly he won the series and the $50,000 that goes with it.

The emotion was evident with the series win. “The sacrifices you have to make, the cost and commitment . . . it makes it all worthwhile,” he said.

He had a great race with Cody Burcher. Chased him early before he took the lead into the Chase after a couple of attempts. Then Burcher did the same late in the race to take the win.

“As for the race, it was wild. Cody [Burcher] is great to race with. There were black flags out, but I couldn’t see why, it was all good with me. I had to time my run to get past him as I had Matt [Hillyer] right behind me.”