Results: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 5:09am

Full results from the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 19
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.871
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 8.497
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 11.036
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17.314
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 18.806
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 19.86
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 19.864
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 21.18
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 21.742
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 22.208
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22.863
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24.523
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 24.97
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 26.868
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
18 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams
20 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri

