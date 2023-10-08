Results: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 5:09am
Full results from the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|19
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1.871
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8.497
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|11.036
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|17.314
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|18.806
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|19.86
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19.864
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|21.18
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|21.742
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22.208
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22.863
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24.523
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24.97
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|26.868
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|18
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|20
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
