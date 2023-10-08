Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout
Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 1:07am
Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:25.979
|1:25.496
|1:24.454
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:25.672
|1:24.947
|1:24.536
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:25.510
|1:25.199
|1:24.646
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:25.413
|1:25.027
|1:24.841
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:25.936
|1:25.344
|1:24.959
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:25.872
|1:25.433
|1:25.155
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:26.266
|1:25.367
|1:25.247
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:26.450
|1:25.499
|1:25.320
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:26.123
|1:25.143
|1:25.382
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:26.072
|1:25.510
|0:00.000
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:25.829
|1:25.686
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:26.424
|1:25.962
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:26.449
|1:26.236
|14
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:26.202
|1:26.584
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:26.669
|1:54.546
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:26.849
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:26.862
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:26.926
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:27.438
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2:05.741
