Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 1:07am

Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:25.979 1:25.496 1:24.454
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:25.672 1:24.947 1:24.536
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.510 1:25.199 1:24.646
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:25.413 1:25.027 1:24.841
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:25.936 1:25.344 1:24.959
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:25.872 1:25.433 1:25.155
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.266 1:25.367 1:25.247
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:26.450 1:25.499 1:25.320
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:26.123 1:25.143 1:25.382
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:26.072 1:25.510 0:00.000
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:25.829 1:25.686
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.424 1:25.962
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:26.449 1:26.236
14 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.202 1:26.584
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:26.669 1:54.546
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.849
17 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:26.862
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.926
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:27.438
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 2:05.741

