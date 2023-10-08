> News > Formula 1

Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Familiarisation Practice Session

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 12:13am

Full results from the additional 10-minute ‘track familiarisation’ session at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 26 1:27.085
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 27 1:27.260 00.175
3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 27 1:27.333 00.248
4 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 28 1:27.360 00.275
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 1:27.364 00.279
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 27 1:27.467 00.382
7 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 21 1:27.605 00.520
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 27 1:27.717 00.632
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 20 1:27.724 00.639
10 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 23 1:27.880 00.795
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1:28.017 00.932
12 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:28.631 01.546
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 25 1:28.718 01.633
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:29.050 01.965
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1:29.124 02.039
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 1:29.396 02.311
17 23 Alex Albon Williams 27 1:29.477 02.392
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 29 1:29.630 02.545
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 29 1:29.648 02.563
20 4 Lando Norris McLaren 25 1:30.527 03.442

