Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Familiarisation Practice Session
Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 12:13am
Full results from the additional 10-minute ‘track familiarisation’ session at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|26
|1:27.085
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|27
|1:27.260
|00.175
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|27
|1:27.333
|00.248
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|28
|1:27.360
|00.275
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1:27.364
|00.279
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|27
|1:27.467
|00.382
|7
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|21
|1:27.605
|00.520
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|27
|1:27.717
|00.632
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20
|1:27.724
|00.639
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|23
|1:27.880
|00.795
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1:28.017
|00.932
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:28.631
|01.546
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|25
|1:28.718
|01.633
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:29.050
|01.965
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|25
|1:29.124
|02.039
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|23
|1:29.396
|02.311
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|27
|1:29.477
|02.392
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|29
|1:29.630
|02.545
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|29
|1:29.648
|02.563
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|1:30.527
|03.442
