> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Warm Up

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 8:41am

< Back
2023 Bathurst 1000 Warm Up results

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from the Warm Up at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Warm Up All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.3584  
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.4486 0:00.0902
3 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.5190 0:00.1606
4 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 2:06.8325 0:00.4741
5 20 Toyota Forklifts S.Pye/W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.8724 0:00.5140
6 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9139 0:00.5555
7 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9666 0:00.6082
8 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2:07.0309 0:00.6725
9 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.0612 0:00.7028
10 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.0776 0:00.7192
11 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.1877 0:00.8293
12 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:07.2315 0:00.8731
13 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 2:07.2621 0:00.9037
14 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 2:07.2870 0:00.9286
15 23 Movember Racing Team T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.3443 0:00.9859
16 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.3968 0:01.0384
17 18 DEWALT Racing M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.4279 0:01.0695
18 56 Tradie Beer Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 2:07.4705 0:01.1121
19 7 Petronas Racing A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 2:07.4797 0:01.1213
20 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:07.4868 0:01.1284
21 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.5036 0:01.1452
22 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2:07.5825 0:01.2241
23 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7002 0:01.3418
24 5 Snowy River Racing J.Courtney/Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 2:07.7045 0:01.3461
25 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7661 0:01.4077
26 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.2305 0:01.8721
27 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.3142 0:01.9558
28 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team S.De Silvestro/K.Allen Ford Mustang GT 2:08.5791 0:02.2207

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]