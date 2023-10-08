Results: Bathurst 1000 Warm Up
Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 8:41am
Complete results from the Warm Up at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
Results: Warm Up All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3584
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.4486
|0:00.0902
|3
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|A.Heimgartner/D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5190
|0:00.1606
|4
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.8325
|0:00.4741
|5
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|S.Pye/W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8724
|0:00.5140
|6
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9139
|0:00.5555
|7
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9666
|0:00.6082
|8
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.0309
|0:00.6725
|9
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.0612
|0:00.7028
|10
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.0776
|0:00.7192
|11
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1877
|0:00.8293
|12
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.2315
|0:00.8731
|13
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.2621
|0:00.9037
|14
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.2870
|0:00.9286
|15
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.3443
|0:00.9859
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.3968
|0:01.0384
|17
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.4279
|0:01.0695
|18
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.4705
|0:01.1121
|19
|7
|Petronas Racing
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.4797
|0:01.1213
|20
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.4868
|0:01.1284
|21
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.5036
|0:01.1452
|22
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.5825
|0:01.2241
|23
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7002
|0:01.3418
|24
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|J.Courtney/Z.Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.7045
|0:01.3461
|25
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7661
|0:01.4077
|26
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.2305
|0:01.8721
|27
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.3142
|0:01.9558
|28
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|S.De Silvestro/K.Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.5791
|0:02.2207
