Results: Bathurst 1000 Race
Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 6:15pm
Complete results from the Race at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
CLICK HERE for session report
Results: Race, Repco Bathurst 1000
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:07:07.4957
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:07:27.4283
|3
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:07:40.5524
|4
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:07:50.3284
|5
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:07:56.5562
|6
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|J.Courtney/Z.Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:08:04.4796
|7
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:08:05.5264
|8
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:08:10.4522
|9
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:08:21.3940
|10
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:08:23.3003
|11
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:08:26.9839
|12
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:08:30.4744
|13
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:08:51.5787
|14
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:08:55.5997
|15
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|6:09:11.2145
|16
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|6:09:12.4176
|17
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|S.Pye/W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|160
|6:07:25.7969
|18
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|160
|6:08:00.2960
|19
|7
|Petronas Racing
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|160
|6:08:03.4366
|20
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|S.De Silvestro/K.Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|160
|6:08:36.4364
|21
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|157
|6:07:25.1726
|22
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|149
|6:07:52.7986
|23
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|142
|6:08:55.9651
|24
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|141
|6:07:13.6452
|NC
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|160
|6:06:34.7151
|NC
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|156
|6:00:03.0679
|NC
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|70
|2:48:38.9587
|NC
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|A.Heimgartner/D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|68
|2:42:29.2946
