> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Race

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 6:15pm

< Back
Image: InSyde Media

Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from the Race at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Race, Repco Bathurst 1000

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Laps Race time
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:07:07.4957
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:07:27.4283
3 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 161 6:07:40.5524
4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 161 6:07:50.3284
5 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 161 6:07:56.5562
6 5 Snowy River Racing J.Courtney/Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 161 6:08:04.4796
7 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:08:05.5264
8 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:08:10.4522
9 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:08:21.3940
10 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:08:23.3003
11 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 161 6:08:26.9839
12 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 161 6:08:30.4744
13 23 Movember Racing Team T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:08:51.5787
14 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 161 6:08:55.5997
15 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 161 6:09:11.2145
16 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 161 6:09:12.4176
17 20 Toyota Forklifts S.Pye/W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 160 6:07:25.7969
18 56 Tradie Beer Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 160 6:08:00.2960
19 7 Petronas Racing A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 160 6:08:03.4366
20 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team S.De Silvestro/K.Allen Ford Mustang GT 160 6:08:36.4364
21 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 157 6:07:25.1726
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 149 6:07:52.7986
23 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 142 6:08:55.9651
24 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 141 6:07:13.6452
NC 18 DEWALT Racing M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 160 6:06:34.7151
NC 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 156 6:00:03.0679
NC 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 70 2:48:38.9587
NC 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 68 2:42:29.2946

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]