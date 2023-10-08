> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: F1 three-time world champions

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 2:54pm

By mathematically sealing his third world championship, Max Verstappen has joined an elite company.

Of the 34 drivers in the sport’s history who have won a title, the Dutchman is only the 11th to have picked up three (or more).

It sees him join Juan-Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954-57), Sir Jack Brabham (1959-60, 1966), Sir Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973), Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984), Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987), Alain Prost (1985-86, 1989, 1993), Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990-91), Michael Schumacher (1994-95, 200-04), Sebastian Vettel (2010-13), and Sir Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014-15, 2017-20).

 

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE

