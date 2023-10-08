> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Halfway at the Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 3:09pm

< Back

View images from Sunday morning – race day – at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst1000-October-2023-2
INS13913
Bathurst1000-October-2023-5
Bathurst1000-October-2023-9
Bathurst1000-October-2023-4
Bathurst1000-October-2023-3
Bathurst1000-October-2023-11
Bathurst1000-October-2023-7
Bathurst1000-October-2023-12
Bathurst1000-October-2023-6
Bathurst1000-October-2023-8
INS14000
INS14032
INS24002
Bathurst1000-October-2023-13
INS13988
INS14457
INS14065
INS14112
INS24064
INS24101
INS24126
INS14379
INS14354
INS14493
INS24206
INS14622
INS14728
INS14612
Bathurst1000-October-2023-10
INS24310
Bathurst1000-October-2023-1
Bathurst1000-October-2023-17
.jpg
Bathurst1000-October-2023-19
Bathurst1000-October-2023-20
Bathurst1000-October-2023-21
Bathurst1000-October-2023-22
INS14284
RSC-B1000-Speedcafe-Sat-157

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]