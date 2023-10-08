Brodie Kostecki fastest, pit dramas for rivals in Bathurst 1000 Warm Up

Pole-sitter Brodie Kostecki has set the fastest lap in the Warm Up for today’s Repco Bathurst 1000 while other teams encountered pit stop issues.

In the final, 20-minute session before lights go out for the Great Race, the Erebus Motorsport driver clocked a 2:06.3584s in the #99 Coca-Cola Camaro, more than two seconds away from his Top 10 Shootout time but faster than anyone else this morning.

The other car which will start on the front row, Broc Feeney’s #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro, was second-quickest in the Warm Up thanks to Jamie Whincup, with Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner taking third in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro and David Reynolds quickest of the Ford contingent in the #26 Penrite Mustang.

The weather at Mount Panorama was warming up as the Warm Up began.

Several took the opportunity for pit stop practice straight away while Jake Kostecki (#7 Petronas Mustang) set the fastest first flyer, a 2:07.4797s in the Blanchard Racing Team’s wildcard entry.

Heimgartner was second at that point and went to the top with a 2:06.5190s next time around before he was into the lane and handed over to co-driver Dale Wood.

Brodie Kostecki then took over the ascendancy with a 2:06.3584s on his second flyer of the session, before Whincup set a 2:06.4486s in the final two minutes, while Reynolds had gone as fast as a 2:06.8325s.

Arguably of greater significance, though, were dramas in the pits for at least two teams.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team had a battle to get the right-front wheel onto its #11 Mustang during a pit stop rehearsal, with suspicions that an out-of-place calliper was the culprit.

Car #11 was pushed into the garage, where it remained for the duration, while a Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang was also spotted with drama fitting a wheel before it was dispatched from the lane again.

Race start is scheduled for 11:15 local time/AEDT.

