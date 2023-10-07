Starting grid: Bathurst 1000
Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 6:08pm
The full starting grid for the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
CLICK HERE for Top 10 Shootout report
Starting grid: Repco Bathurst 1000
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Car
|Qual time
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Jamie Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.2719
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|David Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.7549
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.7775
|4
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.8155
|5
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.9156
|6
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Richie Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.9971
|7
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Garth Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.1512
|8
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Kevin Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.2696
|9
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.8309
|10
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.4174
|11
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Garry Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3799
|12
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4419
|13
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4700
|14
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4895
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jayden Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5074
|16
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Zak Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.5107
|17
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Jack Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5581
|18
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|Tim Slade
|Jonathon Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5844
|19
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.7995
|20
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Craig Lowndes
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.8511
|21
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9406
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.9547
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.0197
|24
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2170
|25
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Simona De Silvestro
|Kai Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2417
|26
|7
|Petronas Racing
|Aaron Love
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.5312
|27
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1711
|28
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Tyler Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|*:**.****
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]