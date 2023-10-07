> News > Supercars

Starting grid: Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 6:08pm

2023 Bathurst 1000 starting grid

Image: InSyde Media

The full starting grid for the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

Starting grid: Repco Bathurst 1000

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Primary driver Co-driver Car Qual time
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Jamie Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 2:04.2719
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney David Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 2:04.7549
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:04.7775
4 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 2:04.8155
5 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:04.9156
6 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 2:04.9971
7 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander Ford Mustang GT 2:05.1512
8 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre Ford Mustang GT 2:05.2696
9 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2:05.8309
10 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:06.4174
11 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 2:05.3799
12 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Warren Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.4419
13 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.4700
14 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.4895
15 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.5074
16 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Zak Best Ford Mustang GT 2:05.5107
17 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Jack Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.5581
18 23 Movember Racing Team Tim Slade Jonathon Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.5844
19 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.7995
20 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Craig Lowndes Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.8511
21 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.9406
22 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 2:05.9547
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2:06.0197
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.2170
25 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team Simona De Silvestro Kai Allen Ford Mustang GT 2:06.2417
26 7 Petronas Racing Aaron Love Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 2:06.5312
27 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Jaxon Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.1711
28 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham Ford Mustang GT *:**.****

