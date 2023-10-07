Speedcafe supported drivers’ Saturday on the Mount

Speedcafe.com is supporting six drivers in the Bathurst 1000 support categories at Mount Panorama. Here is how Day 3 of their events at Bathurst went.

David Russell – #99 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Type 992, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup

There is no doubt that Saturday was a good one. He is co-driving the fastest car in the Bathurst 1000 which will start from pole position, and he finished fourth in the second Porsche race.

“It is great that the team allows me to contribute,’ he said of his roll with Erebus in the lead up to the Bathurst Great race on Sunday.

In the second Porsche race, he avoided the melee out of Turn 1 to hold fifth position through the Safety Car that followed. After that he executed a successful challenge to finish fourth and first of the regular 2023 competitors and behind the three visitors.

Liam Talbot – #27 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Type 992, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup

Liam made it two from two in the In the SP Tools Pro-Am class aboard the Moutai/Wall Racing Porsche but had to work for the second victory. He and Adrian Flack battled early as Flack led until the restart on Lap 4 when Liam assumed the lead.

“It was eventful! There was stuff going on everywhere as there seems to be in Carrera Cup racing. I got a poor start and tried to survive through Turn 1, he said.

“I dropped back to third, got second at Turn 2 and then after the Safety Car, I pressed on and got Flacky. “It was maximum attack from there and I had fun in a Carrera Cup car around Bathurst.”

Nash had a smile on his face after qualifying. After the setbacks on Friday, he had pace and qualified ninth for the second race. “I was a second faster than yesterday on my first flying lap,” he said.

It was a shortened session, so no chance to go faster. “We made several changes to the car overnight,” he added although he felt there may still be a steering issue.

Nash made a blinding start in the race to be fifth in the early running. But the run came to an end when he pitted with an under-car vibration.

Ash had a simple place for the third and final race of Round 4. “I want to start, and I want to finish. If someone wants to get past me, they can have it. The next round on the Gold Coast is virtually only two weeks away and we want to be there,” he said.

From the start, he settled the Chev-powered Monaro into fourth position, nestled between Kiwi Angus Fogg and Brad Shiels. Shiels who was quicker passed Ash on the second lap and before Steve Tamasi also was by. Ash finished sixth in the race and third for the round, behind series heavyweights Tony Ricciardello and Jordan Caruso.

Jimmy did not quite make the expectations in the second race where he started on the front row. “The Bathurst voodoo got to me because I butchered it,” he admitted. “After some really good craps to hold on to fourth was a testament to our team.”

In Race 3, he was sixth on the opening lap and surrounded by the best in the category. He was able to pass one to finish fifth. “The weekend is not over, there is still a race to go and hopefully I can fight through to that top three.

“This year the category has been really clean, we haven’t maximised our opportunities but we are still smiling and it is Bathurst.”

In one of the most dominant performances seen in the one-make category, Ryan dominated the second race of the final round. He led throughout and won by 3.6s and never look likely of being passed,

“I came home with another win and another 100 points for the championship. Had crazy early race pace, then I could manage to the end.

“I have pulled the championship gap open further. But still there is one race left and I am focused on making the most of it.”