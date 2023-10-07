Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 5:03am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:25.007
|1:24.483
|1:23.778
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:25.334
|1:24.827
|1:24.219
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:26.076
|1:24.381
|1:24.305
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:25.223
|1:25.241
|1:24.369
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:25.452
|1:25.079
|1:24.424
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:25.266
|1:24.724
|1:24.540
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:25.566
|1:24.918
|1:24.553
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:25.711
|1:24.928
|1:24.763
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:26.038
|1:25.297
|1:25.058
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:25.131
|1:24.685
|0:00.000
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:26.058
|1:25.301
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:25.808
|1:25.328
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:25.991
|1:25.462
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:26.118
|1:25.707
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:25.904
|1:25.783
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:26.210
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:26.345
|18
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:26.635
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:27.046
|20
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:27.432
