Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 5:03am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.007 1:24.483 1:23.778
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:25.334 1:24.827 1:24.219
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.076 1:24.381 1:24.305
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:25.223 1:25.241 1:24.369
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.452 1:25.079 1:24.424
6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:25.266 1:24.724 1:24.540
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:25.566 1:24.918 1:24.553
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:25.711 1:24.928 1:24.763
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:26.038 1:25.297 1:25.058
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:25.131 1:24.685 0:00.000
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.058 1:25.301
12 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:25.808 1:25.328
13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:25.991 1:25.462
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:26.118 1:25.707
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.904 1:25.783
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:26.210
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.345
18 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.635
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:27.046
20 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:27.432

