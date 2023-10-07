> News > Formula 1

Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 1:33am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 26 1:27.428
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 27 1:27.762 00.334
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 27 1:27.909 00.481
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 28 1:27.919 00.491
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 1:28.016 00.588
6 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:28.027 00.599
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 21 1:28.171 00.743
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 27 1:28.336 00.908
9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 20 1:28.380 00.952
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 23 1:28.441 01.013
11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 25 1:28.550 01.122
12 23 Alex Albon Williams 26 1:28.590 01.162
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1:28.679 01.251
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 28 1:28.690 01.262
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 1:28.732 01.304
16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 1:28.821 01.393
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 27 1:29.041 01.613
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:29.106 01.678
19 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:29.238 01.810
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 1:29.502 02.074

