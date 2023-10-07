Results: Qatar Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 1:33am
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|26
|1:27.428
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|27
|1:27.762
|00.334
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|27
|1:27.909
|00.481
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|28
|1:27.919
|00.491
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|24
|1:28.016
|00.588
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:28.027
|00.599
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|21
|1:28.171
|00.743
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1:28.336
|00.908
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|20
|1:28.380
|00.952
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:28.441
|01.013
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|25
|1:28.550
|01.122
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|26
|1:28.590
|01.162
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1:28.679
|01.251
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|28
|1:28.690
|01.262
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|25
|1:28.732
|01.304
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|1:28.821
|01.393
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|27
|1:29.041
|01.613
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:29.106
|01.678
|19
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:29.238
|01.810
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|1:29.502
|02.074
