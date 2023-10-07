> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 6

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 2:53pm

2023 Bathurst 1000 Practice 6 results

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 6 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Practice 6 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.5872  
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.8290 0:00.2418
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.0478 0:00.4606
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 2:06.2403 0:00.6531
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.2724 0:00.6852
6 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:06.2874 0:00.7002
7 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.2942 0:00.7070
8 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.5184 0:00.9312
9 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.6356 0:01.0484
10 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 2:06.6541 0:01.0669
11 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9965 0:01.4093
12 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.0022 0:01.4150
13 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 2:07.0287 0:01.4415
14 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2:07.0884 0:01.5012
15 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.2074 0:01.6202
16 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7391 0:02.1519
17 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 2:07.9458 0:02.3586
18 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.0122 0:02.4250
19 23 Movember Racing Team T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.0319 0:02.4447
20 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2:08.2672 0:02.6800
21 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.2819 0:02.6947
22 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.3275 0:02.7403
23 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.5499 0:02.9627
24 7 Petronas Racing A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 2:08.5865 0:02.9993
25 56 Tradie Beer Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 2:08.6488 0:03.0616
26 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 2:08.6772 0:03.0900
27 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team Simona De Silvestro Ford Mustang GT 2:09.2646 0:03.6774
28 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 2:09.2965 0:03.7093

