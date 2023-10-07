Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 6
Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 2:53pm
Complete results from Practice 6 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
CLICK HERE for session report
Results: Practice 6 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5872
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.8290
|0:00.2418
|3
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0478
|0:00.4606
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2403
|0:00.6531
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2724
|0:00.6852
|6
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2874
|0:00.7002
|7
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2942
|0:00.7070
|8
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|A.Heimgartner/D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5184
|0:00.9312
|9
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.6356
|0:01.0484
|10
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.6541
|0:01.0669
|11
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9965
|0:01.4093
|12
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.0022
|0:01.4150
|13
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.0287
|0:01.4415
|14
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.0884
|0:01.5012
|15
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.2074
|0:01.6202
|16
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7391
|0:02.1519
|17
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.9458
|0:02.3586
|18
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.0122
|0:02.4250
|19
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.0319
|0:02.4447
|20
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.2672
|0:02.6800
|21
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.2819
|0:02.6947
|22
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.3275
|0:02.7403
|23
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.5499
|0:02.9627
|24
|7
|Petronas Racing
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.5865
|0:02.9993
|25
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.6488
|0:03.0616
|26
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.6772
|0:03.0900
|27
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Simona De Silvestro
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:09.2646
|0:03.6774
|28
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:09.2965
|0:03.7093
