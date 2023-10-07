> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 5

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 11:47am

< Back
2023 Bathurst 1000 Practice 5 results

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 5 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Practice 5 Co-drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Richie Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.0486  
2 26 Penrite Racing Garth Tander Ford Mustang GT 2:06.5108 0:00.4622
3 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.5577 0:00.5091
4 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus David Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.6596 0:00.6110
5 34 Truck Assist Racing Jayden Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.7699 0:00.7213
6 35 Truck Assist Racing Jaylyn Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.8864 0:00.8378
7 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9124 0:00.8638
8 7 Petronas Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9328 0:00.8842
9 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Jamie Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.9491 0:00.9005
10 20 Toyota Forklifts Warren Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.2092 0:01.1606
11 23 Movember Racing Team Jonathon Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.2206 0:01.1720
12 96 Pizza Hut Racing Jordan Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.2666 0:01.2180
13 6 Monster Energy Racing James Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:07.5000 0:01.4514
14 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2:07.5638 0:01.5152
15 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2:07.6138 0:01.5652
16 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 2:07.6160 0:01.5674
17 19 Penrite Racing Kevin Estre Ford Mustang GT 2:07.6211 0:01.5725
18 31 Nulon Racing Dylan O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.6268 0:01.5782
19 4 SCT Motorsport Jaxon Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7254 0:01.6768
20 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team Kai Allen Ford Mustang GT 2:07.8358 0:01.7872
21 8 R&J Batteries Racing Dale Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.9063 0:01.8577
22 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:07.9156 0:01.8670
23 5 Snowy River Racing Zak Best Ford Mustang GT 2:08.0232 0:01.9746
24 56 Tradie Beer Racing Tyler Everingham Ford Mustang GT 2:08.0845 0:02.0359
25 18 DEWALT Racing Michael Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.1537 0:02.1051
26 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Jack Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.4783 0:02.4297
27 14 Middy’s Racing Dean Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.5666 0:02.5180
28 55 Castrol Racing Garry Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 2:08.9490 0:02.9004

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]