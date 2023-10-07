Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 5
Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 11:47am
Complete results from Practice 5 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
Results: Practice 5 Co-drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0486
|2
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Garth Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.5108
|0:00.4622
|3
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5577
|0:00.5091
|4
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|David Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.6596
|0:00.6110
|5
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jayden Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7699
|0:00.7213
|6
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8864
|0:00.8378
|7
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9124
|0:00.8638
|8
|7
|Petronas Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9328
|0:00.8842
|9
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Jamie Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.9491
|0:00.9005
|10
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Warren Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.2092
|0:01.1606
|11
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|Jonathon Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.2206
|0:01.1720
|12
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Jordan Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.2666
|0:01.2180
|13
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.5000
|0:01.4514
|14
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.5638
|0:01.5152
|15
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.6138
|0:01.5652
|16
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.6160
|0:01.5674
|17
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Kevin Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.6211
|0:01.5725
|18
|31
|Nulon Racing
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.6268
|0:01.5782
|19
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7254
|0:01.6768
|20
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Kai Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.8358
|0:01.7872
|21
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Dale Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.9063
|0:01.8577
|22
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.9156
|0:01.8670
|23
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|Zak Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.0232
|0:01.9746
|24
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Tyler Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.0845
|0:02.0359
|25
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Michael Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.1537
|0:02.1051
|26
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Jack Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.4783
|0:02.4297
|27
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Dean Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.5666
|0:02.5180
|28
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.9490
|0:02.9004
