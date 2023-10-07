> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Saturday action at the Repco Bathurst 1000
Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 8:30pm
The grid is set for the Great Race following a busy Saturday for Supercars teams at Mount Panorama. Two hour-long practice sessions allowed teams complete final preparations for this years Bathurst 1000, while the Top Ten Shootout rounded out the program, determining the final spots on the grid.
Photos: InSyde Media
