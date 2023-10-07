IndyCar locks in Indy 500 rookie orientation, further hybrid testing

IndyCar will begin its 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) next week, which also play host to further testing of the new hybrid package set to debut next year.

Having contested only road courses and street circuits this year, New Zealander Marcus Ericsson will complete his ROP alongside Tom Blomqvist and Linus Lundqvist on October 11 before 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will attempt his on October 12.

Larson is set to join a list including John Andretti and Tony Stewart to perform double duty on America’s Memorial Day weekend by contesting the Indianapolis 500 in addition to NASCAR Cup’s Coca-Cola 600.

A motorsport all-rounder, Larson’s entry into the Indy 500 will be a combined effort between McLaren and his NASCAR Cup team Hendrick Motorsports, while splashes of papaya will feature on his Chevy Coca-Cola 600 entry.

The program is a prerequisite to compete in America’s marquee event, the Indianapolis 500, and involves running a series of laps at three controlled speed levels around the 2.5-mile course.

Australian Team Penske driver Will Power will form part of a more experienced contingent which will test the new hybrid system at Indianapolis on October 12.

First tested at Sebring in August by Power and New Zealander Scott Dixon, the hybrid system will be used to deploy extra 150 horsepower to simulate the current push-to-pass effect used, while it regenerates under braking.

In fact, the programme is a collaborative effort by both Chevrolet and Honda, with the result being a hybrid unit small enough to fit in the bell housing.

Power will be joined by 2023 IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi, and Colton Herta for the first round of hybrid testing on October 12. Power and Palou will continue testing the hybrid system on the following day, but will be joined by David Malukas and Marcus Ericsson.

The 2.2-litre turbocharged V6 hybrid era of IndyCar is set to begin at March 10 at St Petersburg, while the Indy 500 will be held on May 26.