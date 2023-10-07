Improved Production will return to Bathurst next year

The Improved Production category will be racing at Mount Panorama next year. The popular grassroots category will part of the support program at the Bathurst 6 Hour on the Easter long weekend.

The Improved Production Racing Association of Australia has accepted an invitation from the promoter, the Australian Racing Group, to enter a full field of 55 cars for the event. The category last raced on Mountain Panorama in 2019 where it was a popular support category for the 6 Hour.

IPRA Australian National Administrator Brett Watters said Improved Production’s return to Mount Panorama was recognition of the popularity of the diverse grassroots category.

“Like all racers, our members love the Mountain, and we can’t wait to get back there,” Watters said.

“Our popularity stems from the fact we run just about every configuration of mass-produced car. From under 2.0lt early model cars to rotaries to big cube V8s to modern turbos and everything in between. Front wheel drive, rear wheel drive and all-wheel drive. You name it and you’ll probably see it on the grid at Bathurst next Easter.”

Details were yet to be confirmed, but expressions of interest would open early November. With plans to air all the action of the weekend live, IPRA Aus is seeking a naming rights sponsor for the event and Watters invited potential sponsors to contact him or State IPRA officials.

Improved Production is gearing up for a huge 2024. A few months later after Bathurst, tentatively July 19-21, the Yokohama IPRA Nationals will return to Hidden Valley in the Northern Territory.