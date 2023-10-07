DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s 2023 Great Race sweep

Speedcafe.com’s popular electronic sweep, presented by Supercheap Auto, has been released ahead of this year’s Great Race.

Taking the hard work out of hosting your regular sweep, the format comes via a fully electronic, downloadable and printable style.

The flexible format works out prizemoney distribution and automatically draws cars at random for players.

Set yourself up for the biggest weekend in Australian motorsport by utilising our sweep generator and run your own professional sweepstake for the 2021 Supercars finale.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

CLICK HERE to download your free Speedcafe.com Bathurst sweep.