Best’s blistering ‘four’ secures another Super2 pole position

As he did the day before, Zak Best has taken pole for Race 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series while Cameron McLeod continued to show the way in Super3.

Best was really at his best as he set the pace early with a mid-2:05s before he produced a stunning 2:04.7025s in the Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang.

“It was on rails, the best car I have every driven,” he said. “On a set of super softs [tyres], it would be quicker.”

Aaron Love threw down the challenge when he also went sub-05 but on the next lap he crash heavily at Reid Park. The accident caused considerable damage to the left side of the car besides tearing the front wheel out. The session was terminated at that time and the time Love set just beforehand would be invalid.

Therefore, second-fastest in the session was Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport) ahead of Ryan Wood (Walkinshaw Andretti United) in Holden Commodore ZBs. Fourth and fifth were the Ford Mustangs of Zane Morse and Tickford Racing’s Brad Vaughan.

Next were the ZBs of Zach Bates, Cooper Murray and Nash Morris with Aaron Cameron (Mustang) 10th in front of McLeod, Jay Hanson (ZB), Lochie Dalton (ZB), Super3 Series leader Jobe Stewart (Commodore VF) and the ZBs of Jack Perkins, Jordyn Sinni and Aaron Seton.

In another tight Super3 qualifying session, McLeod netted his ninth pole in 10 attempts aboard the Brad Neill Nissan Altima. He and Stewart traded fastest times until McLeod laid down a session-topping 2:06.4159s after he had already done a session best.

“There was more in it, but the rear was dancing around a bit,” McLeod said.

Stewart’s best was a 2:06.7218s with the third-best in the session going to Mason Kelly (Altima) in a very low 07. The two remaining Altimas were close too. Valentino Astuti was able to edge out Jett Johnson by two hundredths.