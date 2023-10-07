Alpine tops upgrade list for Qatar GP
By Mat Coch
Saturday 7th October, 2023 - 12:54am
A Sprint weekend as Formula 1 enters its final run of races for 2023 has seen just three teams introduce upgrades for the Qatar Grand Prix.
Alpine heads the list with a new floor and some revised work around the rear end of the car, the only team with multiple updates.
Elsewhere, Alfa Romeo Sauber and Scuderia AlphaTauri have new parts; a beam wing for the former and floor edge for the latter.
Alpine
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Body
|Performance -Local Load
|Taller diffuser sidewall cut-out in the tyre flank area
|The update brings a small gain in downforce particularly at low rear ride height settings. This will run on both cars.
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Drag reduction
|Revised orientation of the rear drum lower flick geometry
|Gives a drag reduction and some downforce increase at low rear ride height settings. This will be tested in FP1 on one car.
|Cooling
Louvres
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|Bigger bodywork exit and deeper mid louvres -geared towards bodywork testing for Mexico later in the season.
|The update will be used in FP1 only to provide more cooling flow to manage PU temperatures. In addition this is a test for the Mexico bodywork cooling package.
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Beam Wing
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Redesigned planes of the beam wing and changed shape of lower part of the rear wing endplate.
|The upgrade to the beam wing and end plates is part of the upgrade package introduced over the last couple of events and is designed to work in conjunction with it, enhancing the aero flow throughout the bodywork of the car.
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Edge
|Performance
– Local Load
|Compared to the baseline geometry, the forward part of the floor edge has been modified.
|The modifications reduce the pressure at the edge of the floor and draws more mass flow between the floor fences, thereby increasing local load on that part of the floor.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]