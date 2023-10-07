Alpine tops upgrade list for Qatar GP

A Sprint weekend as Formula 1 enters its final run of races for 2023 has seen just three teams introduce upgrades for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Alpine heads the list with a new floor and some revised work around the rear end of the car, the only team with multiple updates.

Elsewhere, Alfa Romeo Sauber and Scuderia AlphaTauri have new parts; a beam wing for the former and floor edge for the latter.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Local Load Taller diffuser sidewall cut-out in the tyre flank area The update brings a small gain in downforce particularly at low rear ride height settings. This will run on both cars. Rear Corner Performance -Drag reduction Revised orientation of the rear drum lower flick geometry Gives a drag reduction and some downforce increase at low rear ride height settings. This will be tested in FP1 on one car. Cooling

Louvres Circuit specific -Cooling Range Bigger bodywork exit and deeper mid louvres -geared towards bodywork testing for Mexico later in the season. The update will be used in FP1 only to provide more cooling flow to manage PU temperatures. In addition this is a test for the Mexico bodywork cooling package.

Alfa Romeo Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Beam Wing Performance -Flow Conditioning Redesigned planes of the beam wing and changed shape of lower part of the rear wing endplate. The upgrade to the beam wing and end plates is part of the upgrade package introduced over the last couple of events and is designed to work in conjunction with it, enhancing the aero flow throughout the bodywork of the car.

Scuderia AlphaTauri