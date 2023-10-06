Zak Best on pole with fastest Bathurst Super2 time ever

In the Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang, Zak Best circulated faster than any Super2 car previously at Bathurst to grab pole for Race 1. Meanwhile in Super3, Cameron McLeod did it again with yet another pole and 12th overall in the Brad Neill-owned Nissan Altima.

Best set his 2:05.2863s early in the session and watched on as several tried to match him. In the end it was Kai Allen in the Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB who went closest with a 2:05.4685s.

Aaron Love (BRT Mustang) was third-fastest and will share the second round with Ryan Wood (Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB). Next quickest were Brad Vaughan (Tickford Racing Mustang) and Jay Hanson (Image Racing ZB) ahead of Cooper Murray (EM ZB), Zach Bates (WAU ZB), Jack Perkins (Erebus ZB), Zane Morse (Mustang) and Aaron Cameron (Mustang).

Thirteenth and 15th (split by Stewart) were the EM ZB pair of Cameron Crick and Jordyn Sinni with the next best Commodore drivers Lochie Dalton, Nash Morris, Matt Chahda who had a brush with wall and Aaron Seton.

There were five for Super3 qualifying as Ryan Gilroy crash in his Nissan Altima on Thursday was deemed to be too badly damaged to repair in time.

McLeod showed the way in Super3 as he knocked over a second out of his best time with a 2:06.4958s. Jobe Stewart (Image Racing Commodore VF) also bested his earlier efforts with a 2:06.85106s and was on a quicker run until he had to shortcut the circuit after Skyline. He was 14th overall.

Nissan drivers Mason Kelly and Valentino Astuti were vying for third which ultimately went the way of the former by 0.17s after his 2:07.8792s. In fifth was Jett Johnson (Altima) a further second away.