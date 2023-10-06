VIDEO: BJR Camaro repairs timelapse

Brad Jones Racing has released a timelapse video of the repairs undertaken on its #14 Camaro after a prang for Dean Fiore in Practice 2 at the Bathurst 1000.

Fiore locked a brake at Murray’s Corner, 10 minutes into the first designated co-driver session of the weekend, and would run through the gravel trap before coming to rest with the Middy’s Camaro snagged in the tyre wall.

“That obviously wasn’t in the plan,” he admitted.

“I was sort of trying to get my head around where the braking limit was for the car because it’s vastly different to what I’m used to around here and I did it in what I thought was a safe spot.

“But it ended up being a little bit too close to the wall in the end. It was not ideal obviously because we didn’t get the laps that we need, but I will put that behind me and focus on tomorrow [Friday].”

Fiore did not return to the track in Practice 2, while Car #14 was officially disqualified from the session after it was found to have not been fitted with a secondary internal tow strap per Supercars technical regulations.

Practice 3, when primary driver Bryce Fullwood is also eligible to get back behind the wheel, starts at 10:00 local time/AEDT.