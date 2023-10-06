Ultimate Motorsport Prize heads to Indy 500

After three successful years, the Ultimate Motorsport Prize programme has been extended to include a second raffle to the 2024 Indy 500.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize was created by Pirtek three years ago as a fund-raising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney and has been an incredible success thanks to the generosity of Pirtek and other stakeholders.

The launch of the Ultimate Indy 500 Prize Raffle comes just a couple of weeks after Shaun McLaughlin from Junee, NSW was announced as the winner of this year’s Ultimate Bathurst Prize. Shaun and his father Troy will be at Mt Panorama this week enjoying an incredible experience, which will include waving the green flag to start the 60th Great Race.

The Ultimate Indy 500 Prize has been created as an extension of that and has been done in partnership with Pirtek, Team Penske and Speedcafe.com.

Tickets for the raffle are just $20 and can be purchased directly through www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com – with 100 percent of all proceeds going to St Vincent’s.

The prize will include return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2024 Indy 500, a meet and greet with Team Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and or Will Power, access to the Team Penske hospitality area, a meet and greet and tour of the NBC TV compound with Australian host Leigh Diffey, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and USD $1000 spending money.

On top of that, the winner and a friend will go for a two-seater ride around the Indianapolis Motorsport Speedway with Pirtek Team Murray Indy 500 entrant Matt Brabham.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton said the addition of the Indianapolis 500 to the Ultimate Motorsport Prize programme was a natural extension of what had been an incredible fan-focused charity campaign.

“The Indianapolis 500 is just one of the most amazing events in the world of sports, not just motorsport,” said Dutton.

“We are thrilled to be working with Team Penske on this initiative and happy to be underwriting the activity to ensure 100 percent of all proceeds go to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Pirtek has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Penske Australia and New Zealand and Team Penske in both Australia and the US and we were delighted when they agreed to contribute their professionalism and passion to this latest initiative which we hope remains in place for years to come.

“We now have two amazing raffles each year and the tickets are priced right to ensure every fan has the opportunity to be involved and have the opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime.”

Team Penske IndyCar driver and three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin says he is looking forward to meeting the raffle winners and giving them a behind-the-scenes tour of one of the world’s greatest sporting venues.

“It is always great to have fans from Australia or New Zealand come over and experience what the Indy 500 is all about,” said McLaughlin.

“Pirtek and Team Penske have had a great relationship which grows year on year and it is a pleasure to be involved in proactive community programmes like this one for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit, which does such amazing work.

“We will make sure the winners have an experience they will never forget.”

Pirtek Team Murray owner and founder of Speedcafe.com, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray, will be the winners’ personal host at the event.

“Just like at Bathurst, we will be ensuring the winners have an experience they will be talking about for the rest of their lives,” said Murray.

“The prize list is incredible, but I am sure there will be a few little extras we will be able to throw in along the way. It doesn’t get any bigger than the Indy 500 or Team Penske.”

The 2024 Ultimate Indy 500 Prize raffle has been launched today and the winners will be announced on Friday, February 23, 2024 – leaving plenty of planning time for the Indy 500 which will be run from May 23-26, 2024.

The inaugural raffle has been made possible by Pirtek, Team Penske and Speedcafe.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high-impact sports and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

Ultimate Indy 500 Prize