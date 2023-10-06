Speedcafe supported drivers’ Friday on the Mount

Speedcafe.com is supporting six drivers in the Bathurst 1000 support categories at Mount Panorama. Here is how Day 2 of their events at Bathurst went.

Besides racing in Carrera Cup, Dave was also on co-driver duties with Erebus. Most of the latter involved simulating race conditions. It included race runs and getting a read on the Camaro as the track conditions changed.

In the first Carrera Cup race where he raced with Earl Bamber Motorsport, Dave started ninth and made up a couple of positions to finish seventh and within sight of the battle for fourth. “It was a very strong field, the cars are so even, and you have to make the most of your opportunities,” he said.

Liam was a consummate winner of the Pro-Am class in Race 1 where he led the class throughout. Initially though there was a little drama getting away from the start.

“I wasn’t sure what happened, but it was full chaos! I chose this lane, that lane and it all sort of worked out. I had no real strategy. I just managed my race from there. I didn’t push too hard and had a little bit in reserve which is always good.

“When it comes to tomorrow’s shorter races. I’m a safe person, I’m not going to go maximum attack and not lock up all four wheels in the first corner. I’m not fighting for a championship, but the other guys are, so they’re going to need to remember that.”

As with qualifying, Nash struggled to be competitive throughout Race 1. It didn’t help that he had no power steering throughout the 15-lap race.

“As a race car driver, you would like to say it was the car, but it is a bit of both. Then without power steering certainly was not pleasant, especially in the Dipper and the Esses,” he said after he struggled through to finish well outside the top 10.

Both races were interrupted with Safety Cars which made for minimal race laps. Ash finished third in Race 1 and fourth in Race 2.

“I had Jordan [Caruso] behind me after the start of Race 1 and expected that he would get past me fairly quickly, but he didn’t and then there was the Safety Car,” he said.

The second race also finished behind the Safety Car. Ash was third when the first one emerged and conceded one place when the second came out. As he said previously, this round is about survival and having a car for the next round on the Gold Coast.

After he qualified eighth on Thursday, Jimmy forged ahead three places to finish the first race fifth. In his climb up the order, he pulled an audacious move on the series points leader by going around the outside of him at Griffin Bend.

“I had to think about that. I thought it was worth a try and it worked,” he said. Fifth place backed up his claim that he races better than he qualifies.

Race 2 which is for half points, will see him on the front due the top six being inverted. “It is [last round] Sandown all over again where we were in the same situation.”

It proved to be a great day for Ryan. He topped qualifying, won the first race, and retook the points lead with two races to go to decide the title.

The slipstream proved vital in gaining pole position. After two of his rivals staked their claims, Ryan pipped them in the end.

He led the race from the outset, even gapping his nearest challenger by a car or so. But a mid-race Safety Car brought them onto his rear bumper for the remainder where he held on to the flag.