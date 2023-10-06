Seven commentator Garry Wilkinson inducted into media hall of fame

Legendary former Seven Network commentator Garry Wilkinson has been inducted into the Supercars Media Association Hall of Fame.

Wilkinson described and was part of some of the biggest moments in Australian Touring Car history during his 25 years of motorsport broadcasting, including hosting the infamous 1992 Bathurst 1000 podium.

While still active in the media, including commentary for the world feed at January’s Australian Open tennis, today’s visit to Mount Panorama is his first since the 1998 Bathurst 1000.

On his induction, Wilkinson said, “It’s the biggest surprise I have had in a long time, such an unexpected thing.

“I came to motorsport with no technical knowledge, I was foolish enough to put my hand up to cover for someone who was unavailable and I never looked back.”

Wilkinson worked on Seven’s motorsport during a period when Neil Crompton, the modern-day voice of Supercars, was making his start in the media.

The 79-year-old paid tribute to his fellow Supercars Media Association Hall of Fame member, whom he mentored during that phase of Crompton’s career.

“Without any hesitation, Crompton is the best thing that has happened to motorsport in the past 40 years,” he declared.

“He has grown into the job and excelled.”

Wilkinson’s commentary saw him work with some of the legends of the sport, including Peter Brock, Dick Johnson, and Larry Perkins.

He also acknowledged the friendship and support from the likes of Fred Gibson, Graham Moore, and John Smith, who explained some of the intricacies of motorsport.

“I couldn’t have survived in motorsport if it wasn’t for the people who provided support, and were not afraid to tell me if I got something wrong,” Wilkinson admitted.

“My interest was in the people behind the wheel or the people in the pit crew. It’s the same with any sport I cover; it’s not about the technicalities it is about the sport and the people and personalities.

“Cars don’t turn a wheel without people.”

Wilkinson also had special praise for Allan Moffat, whose races he called before they came to share a commentary booth.

“[Moffat] is such a misunderstood gentleman,” he declared.

“He needed 110 percent focus and a lot of people didn’t understand what that was, but if you waited until he was ready, he would always come over and provide you with good information.

“He was outstanding in the commentary box as well. He didn’t say much, but when he did, it was worth hearing.”

An all-rounder in media, Wilkinson’s career has taken him from the news desk at Seven and Sky News, to events such as the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

He is the 23rd inductee into the Supercars Media Association Hall of Fame.

“I am just about to click over my 64th year in broadcasting, and my 25 years in motorsport, I had more fun, more excitement and met more great people and friends than the rest put together,” said Wilkinson.