Ricciardo delivered Lawson Qatar confirmation

Liam Lawson learned he would continue with Scuderia AlphaTauri for this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix from Daniel Ricciardo directly.

Ricciardo called the New Zealander to deliver the much-expected news on Monday, ahead of the team confirming it publically on Wednesday.

“I was sitting at lunch and had a random number call me, and it was a FaceTime,” Lawson recounted.

“I was really confused because people don’t just FaceTime randomly, so I answered it and it was just Daniel’s face.

“He basically said that he thought he’d let me have another weekend!

“So obviously good to be back, good to be in the car. This weekend’s a very different circuit but I’m excited.”

This weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix was flagged as a possible scene for Ricciardo’s return from a broken hand sustained at the Dutch GP in August.

As previously reported, it was always an aggressive timeline, with the Australian instead expected to step back into the car for the United States Grand Prix in two weeks.

Though his drive was only confirmed on Monday, Lawson admitted he had an inkling that he’d be in action this weekend and continued preparations as though that would be the case.

“After Japan, I guess it was looking more likely that we’d be driving so we just carried on preparing like normal,” he said.

“Obviously I didn’t assume I was driving, but we just prep like a normal situation.

“I think that’s definitely the target,” Lawson added when asked if a Ricciardo return in the US was likely.

“I think that’s more likely. I think, yeah, I would say it’s more likely that he would he’ll be back in Austin.

“I can’t say for certain but obviously we have over a week to give more time to be ready for it, so I would say it’s probably Austin.”

Lawson has proved a standout performer since making his eleventh-hour debut in Zandvoort, picking up his first F1 points with an impressive drive to ninth in Singapore.

He will, however, not be on the grid in 2024 as Red Bull was unable to fit him into its driver lineup at Scuderia AlphaTauri, though is thought to already be locked in for a 2025 berth.