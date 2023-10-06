Results: Bathurst 1000 Qualifying
Friday 6th October, 2023 - 5:35pm
Complete results from Qualifying at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
Results: Qualifying, Repco Bathurst 1000 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.6644
|2
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.8133
|0:00.1489
|3
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.9667
|0:00.3023
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.9909
|0:00.3265
|5
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.0524
|0:00.3880
|6
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.0830
|0:00.4186
|7
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.1823
|0:00.5179
|8
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.2090
|0:00.5446
|9
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.2177
|0:00.5533
|10
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.2851
|0:00.6207
|11
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3799
|0:00.7155
|12
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4419
|0:00.7775
|13
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4700
|0:00.8056
|14
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4895
|0:00.8251
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5074
|0:00.8430
|16
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.5107
|0:00.8463
|17
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5581
|0:00.8937
|18
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5844
|0:00.9200
|19
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.7995
|0:01.1351
|20
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.8511
|0:01.1867
|21
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9406
|0:01.2762
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.9547
|0:01.2903
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.0197
|0:01.3553
|24
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2170
|0:01.5526
|25
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Kai Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2417
|0:01.5773
|26
|7
|Petronas Racing
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.5312
|0:01.8668
|27
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1711
|0:02.5067
|28
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|*:**.****
|8:42.8450
