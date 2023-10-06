> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 6th October, 2023 - 5:35pm

< Back
The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Qualifying at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Qualifying, Repco Bathurst 1000 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 2:04.6644  
2 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 2:04.8133 0:00.1489
3 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2:04.9667 0:00.3023
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 2:04.9909 0:00.3265
5 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.0524 0:00.3880
6 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 2:05.0830 0:00.4186
7 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.1823 0:00.5179
8 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 2:05.2090 0:00.5446
9 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 2:05.2177 0:00.5533
10 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:05.2851 0:00.6207
11 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 2:05.3799 0:00.7155
12 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.4419 0:00.7775
13 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.4700 0:00.8056
14 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.4895 0:00.8251
15 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.5074 0:00.8430
16 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 2:05.5107 0:00.8463
17 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.5581 0:00.8937
18 23 Movember Racing Team Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.5844 0:00.9200
19 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.7995 0:01.1351
20 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.8511 0:01.1867
21 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.9406 0:01.2762
22 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 2:05.9547 0:01.2903
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 2:06.0197 0:01.3553
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.2170 0:01.5526
25 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team Kai Allen Ford Mustang GT 2:06.2417 0:01.5773
26 7 Petronas Racing Aaron Love Ford Mustang GT 2:06.5312 0:01.8668
27 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.1711 0:02.5067
28 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT *:**.**** 8:42.8450

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]