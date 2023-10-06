> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 4

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 6th October, 2023 - 2:27pm

< Back
2023 Bathurst 1000 results Practice 4

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 4 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Practice 4 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.1215  
2 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.7526 0:00.6311
3 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2:05.7924 0:00.6709
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 2:05.7963 0:00.6748
5 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 2:05.8076 0:00.6861
6 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2:05.8683 0:00.7468
7 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.8934 0:00.7719
8 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 2:05.8961 0:00.7746
9 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.9106 0:00.7891
10 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.9986 0:00.8771
11 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.0104 0:00.8889
12 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 2:06.0500 0:00.9285
13 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:06.1004 0:00.9789
14 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.1073 0:00.9858
15 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.1414 0:01.0199
16 23 Movember Racing Team Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.2003 0:01.0788
17 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.2563 0:01.1348
18 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 2:06.3040 0:01.1825
19 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.3263 0:01.2048
20 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.3508 0:01.2293
21 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 2:06.4990 0:01.3775
22 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team S.De Silvestro/K.Allen Ford Mustang GT 2:06.6138 0:01.4923
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 2:06.6796 0:01.5581
24 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.6842 0:01.5627
25 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 2:06.8287 0:01.7072
26 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.9432 0:01.8217
27 7 Petronas Racing Aaron Love Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9544 0:01.8329
28 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7602 0:02.6387

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]