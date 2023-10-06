Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 4
Friday 6th October, 2023 - 2:27pm
Complete results from Practice 4 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
Results: Practice 4 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.1215
|2
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.7526
|0:00.6311
|3
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7924
|0:00.6709
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7963
|0:00.6748
|5
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.8076
|0:00.6861
|6
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.8683
|0:00.7468
|7
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.8934
|0:00.7719
|8
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.8961
|0:00.7746
|9
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9106
|0:00.7891
|10
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9986
|0:00.8771
|11
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0104
|0:00.8889
|12
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.0500
|0:00.9285
|13
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.1004
|0:00.9789
|14
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.1073
|0:00.9858
|15
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.1414
|0:01.0199
|16
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2003
|0:01.0788
|17
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2563
|0:01.1348
|18
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3040
|0:01.1825
|19
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3263
|0:01.2048
|20
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3508
|0:01.2293
|21
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.4990
|0:01.3775
|22
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|S.De Silvestro/K.Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.6138
|0:01.4923
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.6796
|0:01.5581
|24
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.6842
|0:01.5627
|25
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.8287
|0:01.7072
|26
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.9432
|0:01.8217
|27
|7
|Petronas Racing
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9544
|0:01.8329
|28
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7602
|0:02.6387
