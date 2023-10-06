Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 3
Friday 6th October, 2023 - 12:27pm
Complete results from Practice 3 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
Results: Practice 3 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.2855
|2
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3738
|0:00.0883
|3
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4377
|0:00.1522
|4
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4992
|0:00.2137
|5
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.6235
|0:00.3380
|6
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6281
|0:00.3426
|7
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6507
|0:00.3652
|8
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7308
|0:00.4453
|9
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7987
|0:00.5132
|10
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|A.Heimgartner/D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9941
|0:00.7086
|11
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|S.Pye/W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0794
|0:00.7939
|12
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.1351
|0:00.8496
|13
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2944
|0:01.0089
|14
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|J.Courtney/Z.Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2945
|0:01.0090
|15
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3257
|0:01.0402
|16
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.4728
|0:01.1873
|17
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5186
|0:01.2331
|18
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.6261
|0:01.3406
|19
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7509
|0:01.4654
|20
|7
|Petronas Racing
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.7749
|0:01.4894
|21
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.8272
|0:01.5417
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.8747
|0:01.5892
|23
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8896
|0:01.6041
|24
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8901
|0:01.6046
|25
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.1528
|0:01.8673
|26
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.6368
|0:02.3513
|27
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.7260
|0:02.4405
|28
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|S.De Silvestro/K.Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.0326
|0:02.7471
