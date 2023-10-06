> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 6th October, 2023 - 12:27pm

< Back
The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 3 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Practice 3 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 2:05.2855  
2 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 2:05.3738 0:00.0883
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.4377 0:00.1522
4 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:05.4992 0:00.2137
5 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:05.6235 0:00.3380
6 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.6281 0:00.3426
7 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.6507 0:00.3652
8 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2:05.7308 0:00.4453
9 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:05.7987 0:00.5132
10 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.9941 0:00.7086
11 20 Toyota Forklifts S.Pye/W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.0794 0:00.7939
12 23 Movember Racing Team T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.1351 0:00.8496
13 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.2944 0:01.0089
14 5 Snowy River Racing J.Courtney/Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 2:06.2945 0:01.0090
15 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.3257 0:01.0402
16 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.4728 0:01.1873
17 18 DEWALT Racing M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.5186 0:01.2331
18 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.6261 0:01.3406
19 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.7509 0:01.4654
20 7 Petronas Racing A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 2:06.7749 0:01.4894
21 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2:06.8272 0:01.5417
22 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 2:06.8747 0:01.5892
23 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.8896 0:01.6041
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.8901 0:01.6046
25 56 Tradie Beer Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 2:07.1528 0:01.8673
26 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.6368 0:02.3513
27 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 2:07.7260 0:02.4405
28 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team S.De Silvestro/K.Allen Ford Mustang GT 2:08.0326 0:02.7471

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]