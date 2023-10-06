NHRA veteran Johnson set for Australian drag debut

Tommy Johnson Jnr will head to Sydney later this month to drive a Nitro Funny Car for Australian drag racing icon Graeme Cowin as part of the National Drag Racing Championship event at Sydney Dragway.

Johnson will drive the championship-winning Aeroflow Toyota Camry campaigned by Morice McMillin in the 2022-23 400 Thunder Season.

It is not the first time that Johnson has raced in Australia; he has driven an Outlaw Funny Car previously for Cowin and a Top Fuel Dragster for Rapisarda Autosport International.

A veteran of over 450 NHRA starts across both nitro-burning categories, Johnson is one of the most credentialled drivers without a full-time ride in the NHRA series.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Australia to race in the Aeroflow Funny Car Series”, Johnson said today.

“It’s a huge honour to be asked to drive one of Graeme Cowin’s cars; what he has done for the funny car series in Australia is amazing.”

“Ever since I was a little kid I always wanted to race in Australia.”

“Now to say I have driven a Nitro Funny Car and a Top Fuel Dragster [in Australia], it’s a lifelong dream come true,” he said.

“Having watched previous rounds online from home, I know how competitive the Aeroflow Nitro Funny cars are, so I know I have my work cut out for me to bring the trophy back to the US.”

“I’ve been given last season’s championship-winning hot rod from the Aeroflow stable, so it’s all business from here!”.

Johnson has raced for some of the biggest names in world motorsport, having campaigned cars for Joe Gibbs, Don Prudhomme, Don Schumacher as well as his own family Top Fuel team with support from factory motorsport heavyweight Mopar Performance.

He is one of only 17 drivers in the history of the sport that have won NHRA Events in both Top Fuel and Funny Car competition, and most recently campaigned an injected nitro Funny Car in Top Alcohol at the US Nationals in August.

Johnson will headline The Sydney Nationals at Sydney Dragway which will get underway on October 27th.