Love victorious in Bathurst Super2 opener

In Super2 it was Aaron Love and Cameron McLeod in Super3, that took the laurels in Race 1 of the Dunlop Series’ fifth round at Bathurst.

Driving the Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang, Love chased initial race leader Zak Best (Anderson Motorsport Mustang). On Lap 4 Best went deep into The Chase and off on the outside which allowed Love to take the lead.

Some laps later, Love also had moment when he checked up at Forrest’s Elbow. But he was able to retain the lead. From there to the penultimate lap when the Safety Car came out, Love was able to control a one-second advantage.

An early casualty was Ryan Wood (Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB) when he had side-on contact with Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport ZB) at the first corner. It broke the steering and put him out while Allen was able to continue.

The contact allowed Jay Hanson (Image Racing ZB) through to third which he held until he swiped the concrete wall at the Grate. Zach Bates (WAU ZB) chased Hanson until he was passed by Cooper Murray (EMS ZB) and Allen.

Murray was up to third from Lap 8 until Lap 14, when he had a tyre go down and went into the tyre barrier at Turn 2. Allen was left to finish behind the Mustangs in third and ahead of Bates and Brad Vaughan (Tickford Racing Mustang). Then followed Lochie Dalton (AWC Motorsport ZB) and Matt Chahda (ZB).

Besides the Super3 win, McLeod (Nissan Altima) finished ninth outright despite carrying some front end damage from a concertina of many cars at Turn 2 on Lap 1. Zane Morse (Mustang) was also caught out there and retired at the end of the lap.

McLeod finished ahead of Cameron Crick (ZB) and Jobe Stewart (Image Racing Commodore VF), who was second in Super3. The latter had to fend off Jordyn Sinni (ZB) while the Commodores of Aaron Seton and Nash Morris were in the background. Next and third in Super3 was Mason Kelly (Altima) from Valentino Astuti (Altima).