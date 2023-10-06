Haas confirm Friday outings for F2 race-winner Bearman

Formula 2 race winner Oliver Bearman will drive for Haas during two opening practice sessions before the end of the F1 season.

The opportunity has come about courtesy of the Ferrari Driver Academy, of which Bearman is a member, and the Scuderia’s technical relationship with Haas.

The 18-year-old will drive in Free Practice 1 at both the United States and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

“I am so happy to be joining MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” commented Bearman

“Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special.

“I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner added: “We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate.

“We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”

Bearman currently drives for Prema Racing in Formula 2, sitting second in the championship with four wins to his name.

He graduated to the F1 feeder category following a single season in the FIA Formula 3 championship, which in turn came a year after winning the Italian and the German Formula 4 championships in 2021.

His appearance for Haas is part of the team’s obligation to field a rookie driver (with no more than two grand prix starts to their name) on two occasions during the season.

Bearman is spending this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix embedded with Haas in preparation for his maiden F1 outing in two weeks’ time.