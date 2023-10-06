Aaron Love stars in Super 2 second practice

In the Practice 2 for Dunlop Super 2, Aaron Love was the star with some sizzling laps and the fastest time of the session in the Petronas Motorsport/Blanchart Racing Team Ford Mustang.

He was quick from the outset and initially went to the top of timing, then went faster despite a brush with the concrete wall at the Grate. He was forced to pit by officials to check for damage but there was virtually nothing and he then left the best right to the end with a 2:05.4629s.

The fast times came in the last three minutes or so after a Red Flag when Ryan Gilroy in the Super 3 Nissan Altima had a meeting with the fence on top of the mountain.

The time was 0.43s better than second-placed Zane Morse, also Mustang mounted. Third was Walkinshaw Andretti Racing’s Ryan Wood (Holden Commodore ZB) ahead of Zak Best (Anderson Motorsport Mustang).

Best set the quickest time in the morning session and it was good enough to have him second overall, ahead of Morse and Wood.

Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport Commodore) was fifth in the afternoon session which placed fifth on combined times, ahead of Wood’s team-mate Zach Bates, Brad Vaughan (Tickford Racing Mustang), Jack Perkins and his teammate Jay Hanson in their Image Racing ZBs.

Commodore drivers Cooper Murray, Aaron Seton and Lochie Dalton filled the next three places with Aaron Cameron (Mustang) and Speedcafe-supported driver Nash Morris (ZB) split by Super 3’s Cameron McLeod (Nissan Altima) who was 2.3s off the fastest of the Super 2’s fastest.

Fellow Altima steerer Mason Kelly finished the day second of the Super 3s with series leader Jobe Stewart (Image Racing Commodore VF) third in front of the Altimas of Gilroy, Valentino Astuti and Jeff Johnson.