SVG hopes of 2024 Bathurst 1000 start fade with NASCAR calendar

Shane van Gisbergen’s hopes of contesting both Supercars Championship endurance races in 2024 are fading following the announcement of the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

Van Gisbergen signed a deal with Trackhouse Racing announced last month termed a ‘Developmental Program’ where he is expected to contest selected events in all three NASCAR tiers – Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck – in 2024 as well as some other racing including late models.

NASCAR announced its 2024 calendar and with a season spanning 39 events including non-title races, clashes between road course races and Supercars events were inevitable.

The first of those could well rule him out of the Sandown 500, given the Watkins Glen event falls on the weekend of Sunday, September 15, one of two likely dates for Supercars’ first enduro of the 2024 season.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Another occurs on what is set to be the Bathurst 1000 weekend, which would clash with the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval round on Sunday, October 13.

Although these will be events within the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, van Gisbergen can participate as a non-points paying driver due to the Kiwi not racing under one of Trackhouse Racing’s full-time charters, and would be reasonably expected to do so given his obvious road course skillset.

Van Gisbergen sensationally won on his NASCAR Cup Series debut on the streets of Chicago in July and was immediately linked to a move to the US for 2024 due to his discontent with Supercars’ new Gen3 formula.

He made another cameo on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course alongside Supercars rival Brodie Kostecki where van Gisbergen scored 10th. Further progress was made when he debuted on an oval driving for Niece Motorsports, which holds an alliance with Trackhouse Racing.

The Justin Marks-owned concern also holds a relationship with Xfinity outfit Kaulig Racing, ensuring van Gisbergen holds a pathway towards its NASCAR Cup programme.

This weekend, van Gisbergen will enter as one of the favourites partnered by fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway in the Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Calendar