Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 5th October, 2023 - 6:21pm

2023 Bathurst 1000 Practice 2 results

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 2 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

Results: Practice 2 Co-drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus David Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.6826  
2 26 Penrite Racing Garth Tander Ford Mustang GT 2:06.3351 0:00.6525
3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Richie Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.3842 0:00.7016
4 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team Kai Allen Ford Mustang GT 2:06.6152 0:00.9326
5 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.7650 0:01.0824
6 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Jamie Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.7823 0:01.0997
7 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:06.7828 0:01.1002
8 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:06.7997 0:01.1171
9 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Jack Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.8341 0:01.1515
10 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2:07.0426 0:01.3600
11 6 Monster Energy Racing James Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:07.1849 0:01.5023
12 34 Truck Assist Racing Jayden Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.1850 0:01.5024
13 18 DEWALT Racing Michael Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.2257 0:01.5431
14 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2:07.2275 0:01.5449
15 55 Castrol Racing Garry Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 2:07.3706 0:01.6880
16 31 Nulon Racing Dylan O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.3919 0:01.7093
17 5 Snowy River Racing Zak Best Ford Mustang GT 2:07.4023 0:01.7197
18 56 Tradie Beer Racing Tyler Everingham Ford Mustang GT 2:07.4806 0:01.7980
19 19 Penrite Racing Kevin Estre Ford Mustang GT 2:07.5317 0:01.8491
20 20 Toyota Forklifts Warren Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.6081 0:01.9255
21 7 Petronas Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 2:07.6366 0:01.9540
22 4 SCT Motorsport Jaxon Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7304 0:02.0478
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing Jordan Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7694 0:02.0868
24 8 R&J Batteries Racing Dale Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.7725 0:02.0899
25 23 Movember Racing Team Jonathon Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.9593 0:02.2767
26 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 2:08.0912 0:02.4086
27 35 Truck Assist Racing Jaylyn Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.6950 0:03.0124
28 14 Middy’s Racing Dean Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 2:10.6100 0:04.9274

