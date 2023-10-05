Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 2
Thursday 5th October, 2023 - 6:21pm
Complete results from Practice 2 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
CLICK HERE for session report
Results: Practice 2 Co-drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|David Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6826
|2
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Garth Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3351
|0:00.6525
|3
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3842
|0:00.7016
|4
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Kai Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.6152
|0:00.9326
|5
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7650
|0:01.0824
|6
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Jamie Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7823
|0:01.0997
|7
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.7828
|0:01.1002
|8
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.7997
|0:01.1171
|9
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Jack Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8341
|0:01.1515
|10
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.0426
|0:01.3600
|11
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.1849
|0:01.5023
|12
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jayden Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1850
|0:01.5024
|13
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Michael Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.2257
|0:01.5431
|14
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.2275
|0:01.5449
|15
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.3706
|0:01.6880
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.3919
|0:01.7093
|17
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|Zak Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.4023
|0:01.7197
|18
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Tyler Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.4806
|0:01.7980
|19
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Kevin Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.5317
|0:01.8491
|20
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Warren Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.6081
|0:01.9255
|21
|7
|Petronas Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.6366
|0:01.9540
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7304
|0:02.0478
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Jordan Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7694
|0:02.0868
|24
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Dale Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.7725
|0:02.0899
|25
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|Jonathon Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.9593
|0:02.2767
|26
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.0912
|0:02.4086
|27
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.6950
|0:03.0124
|28
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Dean Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:10.6100
|0:04.9274
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]