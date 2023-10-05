Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 1
Thursday 5th October, 2023 - 2:54pm
Complete results from Practice 1 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.
Results: Practice 1 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9653
|2
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.9724
|0:00.0071
|3
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0720
|0:00.1067
|4
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3075
|0:00.3422
|5
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.4685
|0:00.5032
|6
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|S.Pye/W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5300
|0:00.5647
|7
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5899
|0:00.6246
|8
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.7660
|0:00.8007
|9
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7993
|0:00.8340
|10
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Craig Lowndes
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8540
|0:00.8887
|11
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9949
|0:01.0296
|12
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9964
|0:01.0311
|13
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.0011
|0:01.0358
|14
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.2103
|0:01.2450
|15
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.4153
|0:01.4500
|16
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.4245
|0:01.4592
|17
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.6284
|0:01.6631
|18
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.6326
|0:01.6673
|19
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.7275
|0:01.7622
|20
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.8686
|0:01.9033
|21
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.8780
|0:01.9127
|22
|7
|Petronas Racing
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.9881
|0:02.0228
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.1098
|0:02.1445
|24
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.1872
|0:02.2219
|25
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.2375
|0:02.2722
|26
|23
|Movember Racing Team
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.6118
|0:02.6465
|27
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:09.0659
|0:03.1006
|28
|98
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Simona De Silvestro
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:09.6949
|0:03.7296
