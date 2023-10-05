> News > Supercars

Results: Bathurst 1000 Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 5th October, 2023 - 2:54pm

2023 Bathurst 1000 Practice 1 results

The 2023 Bathurst 1000. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 1 at the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, Event 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales.

Results: Practice 1 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 2:05.9653  
2 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 2:05.9724 0:00.0071
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.0720 0:00.1067
4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 2:06.3075 0:00.3422
5 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 2:06.4685 0:00.5032
6 20 Toyota Forklifts S.Pye/W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.5300 0:00.5647
7 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.5899 0:00.6246
8 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:06.7660 0:00.8007
9 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.7993 0:00.8340
10 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Craig Lowndes Chev Camaro ZL1 2:06.8540 0:00.8887
11 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9949 0:01.0296
12 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9964 0:01.0311
13 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:07.0011 0:01.0358
14 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:07.2103 0:01.2450
15 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.4153 0:01.4500
16 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.4245 0:01.4592
17 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.6284 0:01.6631
18 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.6326 0:01.6673
19 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 2:07.7275 0:01.7622
20 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 2:07.8686 0:01.9033
21 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 2:07.8780 0:01.9127
22 7 Petronas Racing Aaron Love Ford Mustang GT 2:07.9881 0:02.0228
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.1098 0:02.1445
24 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.1872 0:02.2219
25 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 2:08.2375 0:02.2722
26 23 Movember Racing Team T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 2:08.6118 0:02.6465
27 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 2:09.0659 0:03.1006
28 98 Shell V-Power Racing Team Simona De Silvestro Ford Mustang GT 2:09.6949 0:03.7296

