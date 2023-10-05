PHOTOS: Thursday at the Supercars Bathurst 1000 for 2023

On-track action at Mount Panorama commenced today with two practice sessions ahead of the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday. Will Brown topped the opening session for all drivers, while David Russell topped the second co-driver only session to round out Thursday’s track schedule.

Supercars action continues tomorrow at the mountain with two more 60-minute practice sessions before qualifying to determine the bulk of the grid for the great race.

Photos: InSyde Media

