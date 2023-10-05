Mostert-owned team to race in Bathurst 12 Hour

A brand-new race team co-owned by Chaz Mostert will contest the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour and the Monochrome GT4 Australia series.

Method Motorsport is owned by the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner as well as his long-term manager, Guy McEntyre, and associate Gareth Whiteley.

The squad will field two new McLaren Artura GT4s while Mostert, who became a class winner of the Bathurst 12 Hour this year, will serve as Driver Coach.

“To say I am just excited would be an understatement, it is amazing to finally have the news come out,” he said.

“Teaming up with Guy and Gareth gives us expertise in so many elements of the race team to not only reach our goals but also help make our customers dreams and goals come true.

“As dedicated drivers, there’s nothing more fulfilling than sharing our knowledge and tools to help fellow racers improve and achieve their goals.

“It is a very exciting time in Australia and the focus around changes in GT racing, which is a category I am very passionate about.

“I have been so lucky to be in some of the best GT races around the world and absolutely love the style of racing it produces so for Guy, Gareth and myself to get into this space with method Motorsport is a dream come true.

“Bring on 2024 and the Bathurst 12 Hour.”

Fellow co-owner McEntyre has taken the role of Team Principal for Method Motorsport.

“I am proud to take on the role of Team Principal and co-owner of Method Motorsport having worked with Chaz for over a decade,” he remarked.

“I see the category as an exciting new space for racing within Australia both for the development of young drivers and a structured platform for existing experienced drivers.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour race has now become iconic within motor racing in Australia, and I am excited to be able to be part of a team which can give drivers the opportunity to drive a new car specifically designed for GT4 competition.

“The category is such that speed comes from the driver and from this perspective, having Chaz Mostert as a driver coach will be an invaluable asset for our drivers.

“Gareth Whiteley, the other co-owner, comes with a strong background of marketing and management and together I am confident our team will provide some tough competition in the GT4 space.

Whiteley added, “As lifelong motorsport enthusiasts, our pursuit of excellence in the GT4 space isn’t just a goal; it is a lifelong dream.

“Joining forces with Guy and Chaz, two individuals who share our unwavering passion for motorsport, is the realisation of that dream.

“Together, we are embarking on a journey into the uncharted frontiers of GT4 racing, driven by a common desire to be the very best in the sport we love.

“Our partnership is a testament to the power of shared passion, and together, we aim to redefine the limits of motorsport excellence.

“We have put together a team of dedicated individuals who are not only passionate about racing but also committed to providing a customer experience like no other.

“Method Motorsport is more than just a race team; it is a family of like-minded individuals who are determined to positively impact the world of racing.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.

This weekend, Mostert will pair up with Lee Holdsworth in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang in the Bathurst 1000, a race they won together two years ago.