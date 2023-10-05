Grosjean taking legal action following Andretti exit

Ex-Formula 1 and ousted IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean has commenced an arbitration proceeding against his former team, the recently rebranded Andretti Global.

It’s been no secret Grosjean’s time with the team was coming to an end following the signing of Marcus Ericsson in addition to the contract extension of Kyle Kirkwood and title contender Colton Herta remaining with the squad.

Not much had been revealed about Grosjean by either the driver and Andretti until the Frenchman released a limit statement revealing his pursuit of arbitration.

“I enjoyed working with IndyCar team Andretti Autosport, and am proud of the successes we shared through two seasons,” said Grosjean’s statement. “I am thankful for the many friendships developed at the highest level of American open-wheel racing.

“I had expected to continue racing with the fine people of Andretti Autosport in the coming years. I am disappointed that is not being fulfilled, and wish Andretti team members well. I am pursuing other options to continue my IndyCar career in pursuit of excellence.

“I have commenced an arbitration proceeding in Indiana against Andretti Autosport, seeking to protect my rights. I am represented by John Maley and Mark Owens of Barnes & Thornburg, LLP.”

Grosjean is represented by the same lawyers as Ganassi in its recent lawsuit again driver Alex Palou.

Following on from the end of his Formula 1 career at the end of 2020, Grosjean moved to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing in a part-season campaign where he scored three podiums including second twice on the way to 15th in the standings.

Moving to Andretti Autosport in 2022, success didn’t follow as Grosjean finished 13th in both seasons. The 2022 season yielded a best of second at Long Beach, while he repeated the feat this season and followed this up with second at Alabama.

A return to Dale Coyne is on the cards for Grosjean although Ed Carpenter Racing may be another option as is expanding his involvement in Lamborghini’s Hypercar programme.