Ford teams claim Supercars parity situation ‘unacceptable’

Ford teams have slammed the Supercars parity situation as “unacceptable” after changes they were pushing for at the Bathurst 1000 were finally rejected.

The Blue Oval camp had been pushing for a change in the Mustang’s bodywork which would, it is said, shift its downforce balance rearward and bring it into parity with the Camaro.

However, with the parity trigger not hit of late, a series of meetings were held at Mount Panorama from set-up day and, it is thought, into the night.

In a statement issued by homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, but containing the logos of all of its fellow Ford outfits and hence released with their endorsement, it claimed that CFS analysis showed a disparity between the Mustang and Camaro.

A statement issued by the Ford Motor Company itself provides more detail on that claim, and can be read here.

The statement reads, in full:

“Following ongoing analysis, Supercars, in conjunction with its independent CFD partner, D2H Group, have acknowledged that there continues to be a disparity between the Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Therefore, technical parity has still not been achieved.

“Unfortunately, the proposed aerodynamic changes to the Ford Mustang, which have been acknowledged by all parties involved to reduce the delta between the two models, will not be implemented for the Bathurst 1000 this weekend.

“The independent data shows that the Mustang will be at a continued disadvantage for the biggest race of the year, which we believe is unacceptable – and not what our sport is built upon.

“While disappointed in the situation, every ford team will be doing their utmost this weekend, it’s what the fans deserve, it’s what our partners deserve, it’s what the Great Race deserves.

“We will continue working together to correct the imbalance going forward, but now, our attention turns on track, respecting the challenge that The Mountain provides.”