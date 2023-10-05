Ford Supercars parity changes refused

Ford’s proposed Supercars parity changes have been refused, as Practice 1 for the Bathurst 1000 looms just hours from now.

The Blue Oval has been seeking an adjustment to the front bar and rear wing of the Mustang which, it is said, would shift the downforce balance back.

Meetings took place throughout yesterday and are understood to have continued into the night.

However, it is understood that the changes have now been rejected, meaning the Mustangs will run with the same aerodynamic package as they have since Townsville.

Then, they were granted changes after the parity trigger was hit.

However, a formal parity review had not been triggered this time around, leading to the high-stakes lobbying from both sides of the manufacturer divide.

