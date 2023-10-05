End of an era as Bathurst institution changes hands

A Bathurst institution changed hands earlier this year as Shane ‘Robbo’ Robinson handed over the keys to his magnificent motorsport abode.

A celebration of all things racing, positioned on the inside of Conrod Straight, Robinson purchased the place in 2001 after attending the Great Race since the World Touring Car Championship edition in 1987.

Featuring a bus and bar, Robbo’s main attention-grabbing area (maybe aside from the bar) is the barn where a large collection of motorsport memorabilia adorned every surface.

Ranging from flags, to a slot car track, to photos, hats, shirts, and driver cutouts, Robbo’s barn featured it.

Robbo’s sister, Renai, provided much of the collection through her antique shop, while the man himself found a lot of items in the tip.

Also maintaining the historical value of Robbo’s is the old Bathurst Control Tower, which now has a second life as a platform with chairs and a couch providing the best view of The Chase.

The Legends Bus also makes up part of the attractions just like in the 1970s when these were used as corporate facilities at all the tracks, including at Bathurst.

Coined the Mount Panorama Resort, Robbo’s place was fully stocked with around $8,000 worth of drinks to keep behind the bar to ensure the valued few invited were more than happy during the four days of action.

It is one of only 31 properties on the hallowed Mount Panorama circuit and hosted up to 1000 people.

At the start of this year Robbo’s place was sold to a new owner – reportedly a Bathurst local – who will continue to cherish this real-life Australian motorsport tribute right at the foothill of Mount Panorama.