Brad Jones Racing wins Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge

Brad Jones Racing has won this year’s Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge in one-two fashion, triumphing in the finals held in pit lane at the Bathurst 1000.

The victory marked the fifth year in a row in which Brad Jones Racing has earned the Golden Rattle Gun trophy, plus the $20,000 prize from Pirtek.

It was the #8 R&J Batteries Racing crew of Andre Heimgartner taking the prize ahead of the #96 Pizza Hut team of Macauley Jones in what was the first final lockout since 2019.

A delay during Penrite Racing’s stop provided the path to the finale for the #8 R&J Batteries Racing crew and the Pizza Hut team toppled Red Bull Ampol Racing to take on their team-mates in the battle for the Golden Rattle Gun.

The championship-contending Red Bull Ampol Racing squad fell short of replicating last year’s appearance in the final, which was on the Gold Coast.

“They’re an awesome group of people, every year we live for this, it’s great,” said team owner Brad Jones.

“The guys deliver, and it’s nice to know it’s going home five years in a row, it should stay there, really!”

The victory in Bathurst pit lane adds to the regular season success for the #8 R&J Batteries Racing/#14 Middy’s Racing pit crew in the regular season for a $5500 prize.

Adding to this, the #96 Pizza Hut Racing/#4 SCT Motorsport entries finished third receiving $2000.

Started in 2017, the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge has been won twice by DJR Team Penske but dominated by BJR in the five years since.