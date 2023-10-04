Supercars parity meeting cancelled

Speedcafe has learned a meeting between Supercars and teams scheduled for this morning at Mount Panorama ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 1000 has been cancelled.

As revealed by Speedcafe yesterday, the meeting was set to discuss potential parity adjustments ahead of this year’s Great Race.

Specifically, Ford competitors were pushing for aerodynamic tweaks, thought to be a means of shifting the downforce balance of the Mustang rearward.

However, that would require the Supercars Board to exercise discretion given that the parity trigger has not been hit since the last round of parity changes.

It means that the state of limbo which existed ahead of the Bathurst 1000 continues for now.

Nevertheless, it is understood that the Ford camp has not given up on being able to make the changes which it claims are necessary in order to achieve parity between its Mustang and the Camaro.

Chevrolet teams, however, are furious at the notion that such changes would be rushed through for the biggest race of the year, with claims the Ford teams are simply seeking a leg-up on their rivals.

Practice 1 at Mount Panorama is now barely more than 24 hours away, due to start ay 13:20 local time/AEDT.

