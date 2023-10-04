SCT reveals ‘fan-powered’ Bathurst 1000 livery

SCT Motorsport has unveiled its ‘fan-powered’ Bathurst 1000 livery for the Jack Smith/Jaxon Evans #4 Chevrolet Camaro.

The look is an evolution of the standard SCT Logistics ‘paintwork’, with a collage of photographs submitted by fans to celebrate their Great Race experiences at this weekend’s 60th anniversary edition.

The drivers of Car #4 have also got in on the act.

Smith submitted an image of his family on the grid in 2021, a photograph that was framed and hung in many of the family home.

Evans included a photo with his father in the SCT garage last year when he made his Bathurst 1000 debut, which so happened to be the Kiwi’s first time having his father with him at a race.

“Seeing some of the photos submitted and everyone sharing their moments at Bathurst was amazing,” said Smith.

“Knowing we get to carry them with us this weekend on the SCT Logistics car and representing all of these memories and special events for people is a great feeling.

“We had some learning to do after Sandown, there were a few positives that we were able to take from the race and we had pace early in the weekend.

“I can’t wait to get to Mount Panorama and see what we can do there.”

Evans remarked, “Bathurst is an incredible place and seeing everyone share their special memories has been a unique way to get hyped for the 1000.

“I’m heading into Bathurst a bit more experienced than last year; I’ve had a bit more seat time in the Supercar and I’ve actually raced the Camaro.

“I’m so excited to get into town and see all the festivities and really get into the Bathurst feeling.”

The SCT entry is one of four out of the Brad Jones Racing stable, including the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro of Andre Heimgartner/Dale Wood which they drove from 15th to fifth last time out at the Sandown 500.

Practice 1 at Mount Panorama starts tomorrow at 13:20 local time/AEDT.

GALLERY: SCT Motorsport Bathurst 1000 livery