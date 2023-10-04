PremiAir reveals Movember livery for Bathurst 1000

Nulon Racing’s #23 Chevrolet Camaro of Tim Slade/Jonathon Webb will compete at the Repco Bathurst 1000 with a new, Movember livery.

The switch has been made to publicise the men’s health initiative, with Car #23 featuring messages such as “The Mo is calling” and “Raise Funds. Save Lives.”

“Movember is such an important cause, and I am very proud to be able to play a part in raising awareness and vital funds for the campaign as the driver of the #23 Movember Racing Team Camaro,” said Slade.

“What I really like about Movember too is that while it champions men’s health, it does so in a way that’s really inclusive.

“Movember is not just for men, it’s a global health movement and the invitation to take part is open to everyone.”

Those looking to answer the call of the mo can do so in several ways, according to the team’s announcement:

Grow a mo: Because even the worst moustaches start the best conversations.

Move for mental health: Run or walk 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide every minute, every hour of every day, across the globe.

Host a mo-ment: Throw an event to raise funds for men’s health and surrender to having a good time.

Mo your own way: Do dares. Climb mountains. Chase personal bests. Quit social media or choose your own challenge. Change the face of men’s health – on your terms.

“I am putting the call out to all of Nulon Racing’s fans to get behind this great cause with us,” added Slade.

“There are heaps of great ways to get involved, whether you choose to Grow a Mo, Move for Mental Health, host a Mo-ment, or Mo Your Own Way, the opportunities are endless.

“It’s about having fun and doing some good for men’s health.”

Natalie Kirby, Head of Marketing Campaigns at Movember Australia, remarked, “To have Nulon Racing’s support in spreading this hairy word at one of the largest and most exciting sporting events on the calendar is something we are thrilled about, and we cannot wait to see The Mo taking to the track this weekend.

“Too many men are living with poor health or dying too young. In Australia, men are dying on average four years earlier than women – and for largely preventable reasons.

“Three in four suicides are men, one in five men are at risk of receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men.

“And that is what Movember wants to change.

“We are the leaders of the men’s health movement, and we are here to challenge health systems, confront gender norms, and encourage men to adopt healthy behaviours to save more lives ultimately.

“By improving men’s health, we know we can create generational change and healthier societies.”

Practice 1 for the Repco Supercars Championship field starts tomorrow at Mount Panorama at 13:20 local time/AEDT.