> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Pre-Event Activities for Supercars Bathurst 1000 for 2023
Wednesday 4th October, 2023 - 7:00pm
Supercars teams and campers have arrived at Mount Panorama in Bathurst to set up and participate in a number of pre-event media activities ahead of the biggest race of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Bathurst 1000. The year marks the 60th anniversary of the first 500-mile race at Bathurst, now known as the Bathurst 1000. It’s also the 63rd running of the Bathurst 1000.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]