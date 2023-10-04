Four Super2 contenders, Stewart to consolidate Super3

Four drivers have combined to win the eight races of the Dunlop Super 2 series before heading to Mount Panorama for the fifth round this week.

Points leader Zak Best in the Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang, Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB) and his team-mate Cooper Murray, and Ryan Wood (Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB) have shared the spoils in the four rounds.

Meanwhile Jobe Stewart, racing for Image Racing in a Commodore VF, leads the Super3 standings after Cameron McLeod who trailed by just three points, had a disastrous Sandown round. He ran out of fuel on the last lap of Race 1 and was caught up in a first-lap incident that ruled the Brad Neill-owned Nissan Altima out of Race 2.

Best holds a 33-point advantage in Super2 over Allen while Wood is third after he qualified fastest and dominated Race 1 at Sandown. Murray won the second Safety Car-riddled race that had five cars vying for victory and saw Aaron Love’s Mustang into the fence on the back straight.

Murray is fourth in the series ahead of Image Racing’s Jay Hanson (ZB), Matt Chahda (ZB) and Wood’s team-mate Zach Bates. Aaron Seton (ZB) and Mustang drivers Zane Morse and Brad Vaughan round out the top 10.

Clearly with race-winning pace, Love is 11th in front of Commodore drivers Lochie Dalton, Jordyn Sinni and Cameron Crick, Elly Morrow (Mustang) and Nash Morris (ZB).

Morris is a Speedcafe-supported driver this weekend after his remarkable performances in two rounds of Porsche Sprint Challenge and his guest appearances in Monochrome GT4 Australia aboard Mark Griffiths Mercedes AMG GT. Two years ago, Morris won the Super3 Series when the final round was held at Bathurst and included one Super3 race win on Mount Panorama in a Ford Falcon FG.

With the demise of McLeod, Stewart collected both Super3 victories at Sandown and is a clear leader in the points. He holds a 138 points advantage over Jeff Johnson (Altima) while McLeod retains third, ahead of Ryan Gilroy who made the switch from a Commodore to an Altima after Round 3.