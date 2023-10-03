The Mountain is calling: Your chance to drive Bathurst at Speed

An opportunity to drive your own car around the Mt Panorama race circuit at greater that the 60km speed limit is not to be missed. Driving Solutions is offering this to an extremely limited number of experienced track day drivers in their road registered vehicles on Wednesday November 29.

Professional instructors that will jump in and out of invitee vehicles. Participants will gain experience from real race car drivers. Previously several race car drivers have taken part and their knowledge of the track they have race on, adds to the experience.

Requirements for the Track Day is a minimum of a red P1 Licence and a vehicle that is roadworthy, correct oil and water levels, plus a full tank of fuel. Vehicles can be shared with a maximum of two drivers, but no passengers are allowed.

Helmets are compulsory, with a limited number of helmets are available for hire. Long sleeve shirts and pants and closed toe, flat shoes must be worn. The event will take place, regardless of the weather.

For expressions of interest for an invitation to the Driving Solutions Bathurst 2023 Track Day and further information, go to Bathurst Track Day 2023 :: Driving Solutions.

Outside of organised race or driving events, there isn’t any available instances to drive at speed at the iconic Bathurst track. For the car enthusiast the Driving Solutions’ invitations would be a dream come true.

Driving Solutions’ Track Days were first introduced at; the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. A street circuit experienced was further enhanced at the 2022 Vailo Adelaide 500.

Founded in 2002, Driving Solutions has a in providing event and drive team services to clients such as Ford Motor Company, Kia Motors and Subaru Australia.

The team is passionate about improving the standard of driving and safety on the nation’s roads. Driven Solutions’ experience with vehicle launches and dealer training has given the team an unparalleled insight into new vehicle technology.

Driving Solutions has an exclusive partnership with the Australian Racing Drivers Club and a Driver Training Centre, based at Sydney Motorsport Park. It provides driver training for everyone, from learners through to professional racing drivers.